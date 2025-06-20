Kyrgyzstan and Yakutia intend to hold mutual business missions. The agreements were reached on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The Head of the Sakha Republic Aisen Nikolaev met with First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev. The parties discussed key areas for developing bilateral cooperation.

As Aisen Nikolaev noted, Yakutia traditionally has strong ties with the Kyrgyz Republic in the sphere of cultural and humanitarian partnership. Among the promising areas is cooperation in the sphere of sports.

At the forum in St. Petersburg, the parties also discussed prospects for developing business ties. It is planned to organize mutual business missions from 2025. Yakut enterprises are interested in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in the jewelry industry, agriculture, IT sector, tourism and creative economy.