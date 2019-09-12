12:34
Omurbek Tekebayev demands to hold Aleksey Modin accountable for lies

Leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev told 24.kg news agency that he had addressed law enforcement agencies with a claim against the Russian businessman Aleksey Modin.

According to him, the claim has already been registered. The politician demands to hold Aleksey Modin criminally accountable for false testimonies.

The citizens of the Russian Federation Aleksey Modin and Leonid Maevsky were the main witnesses in the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and the former head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Duishenkul Chotonov.

«Everything that Modin has said is a complete lie, and I can prove it. He must be punished for his slander,» added Omurbek Tekebayev and explained that this was not revenge, but justice and well-deserved rehabilitation.

Aleksey Modin has already been questioned. He also awaits a face-to-face interrogation with Omurbek Tekebayev. Under the new criminal law, Aleksey Modin faces up to three years in prison for false testimonies.

On August 21, the Supreme Court sent the criminal case of Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered circumstances.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption. They were placed under house arrest on August 29.
