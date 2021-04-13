Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov acquitted

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek completed consideration of a criminal case against ex-deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Tekebayev and the former Minister of Emergency Situations Duishenkul Chotonov.

Earlier, prosecutors refused to support the charges.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were acquitted for lack of corpus delicti.

Judge Ainura Satarova made this decision, leaving the deliberation room.

In addition, the court decided to cancel the preventive measure in the form of house arrest after the entry into force of the verdict.

The court upheld the right of the both accused to rehabilitation.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison each with confiscation of property in 2017. The courts of all instances found them guilty under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On August 21, 2019, the Supreme Court sent the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered evidence. They were placed under house arrest.