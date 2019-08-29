Court releases Omurbek Tekebayev, Duishenkul Chotonov from custody

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, chaired by Ainura Satarova, changed the measure of restraint to the leader of Ata Meken party Omurbek Tekebayev and the ex-head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Duishenkul Chotonov.

They are placed under house arrest. Thus, the petition of the defenсe was granted.

On August 21, the Supreme Court sent the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered circumstances.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.