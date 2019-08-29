17:32
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Court releases Omurbek Tekebayev, Duishenkul Chotonov from custody

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, chaired by Ainura Satarova, changed the measure of restraint to the leader of Ata Meken party Omurbek Tekebayev and the ex-head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Duishenkul Chotonov.

Related news
Supreme Court sends Tekebayev – Chotonov case for review
They are placed under house arrest. Thus, the petition of the defenсe was granted.

On August 21, the Supreme Court sent the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered circumstances.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.
link:
views: 97
Print
Related
Supporters of Tekebayev and Chotonov believe the politicians to be released
CEC: Omurbek Tekebayev will not be able to return to Parliament
Tekebayev and Chotonov’s lawyers petition for changing measure of restraint
Supreme Court sends Tekebayev – Chotonov case for review
Omurbek Tekebayev needs surgery
Consideration of Omurbek Tekebayev’s case postponed to August
Omurbek Tekebayev allowed to attend funeral of mother-in-law
Tekebayev's children conduct own investigation, appeal to President
Trial against Tekebayev’s lawyers on lawsuit of Atambayev resumed
Supreme Court to review Tekebayev’s case on newly discovered facts
Popular
British Ambassador travels by trolley bus and buys meat at bazaar British Ambassador travels by trolley bus and buys meat at bazaar
Heavy security planned in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan from August 30 Heavy security planned in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan from August 30
Son of ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov killed in traffic accident Son of ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov killed in traffic accident
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent