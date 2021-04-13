Omurbek Tekebayev not to demand compensation from state

Ex-deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Tekebayev does not intend to demand moral and material compensation from the state for the forced break in work. He told this to reporters.

According to Omurbek Tekebayev, compensation for four years will amount to about 3-4 million soms. This money, according to the accused, will help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

«In accordance with the legislation, we must be fully rehabilitated. Material compensation will amount to several million soms. I will give up this money in favor of the state,» Omurbek Tekebayev said.

The politician intends to sue for restoration of his deputy mandate.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison each with confiscation of property in 2017. The courts of all instances found them guilty under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On August 21, 2019, the Supreme Court sent the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered evidence. They were placed under house arrest. Today, at a meeting of the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital, the prosecutor’s office dropped the charges.