00:55
USD 84.80
EUR 100.78
RUB 1.09
English

Omurbek Tekebayev not to demand compensation from state

Ex-deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Tekebayev does not intend to demand moral and material compensation from the state for the forced break in work. He told this to reporters.

According to Omurbek Tekebayev, compensation for four years will amount to about 3-4 million soms. This money, according to the accused, will help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

«In accordance with the legislation, we must be fully rehabilitated. Material compensation will amount to several million soms. I will give up this money in favor of the state,» Omurbek Tekebayev said.

The politician intends to sue for restoration of his deputy mandate.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison each with confiscation of property in 2017. The courts of all instances found them guilty under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On August 21, 2019, the Supreme Court sent the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered evidence. They were placed under house arrest. Today, at a meeting of the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital, the prosecutor’s office dropped the charges.
link: https://24.kg/english/189995/
views: 122
Print
Related
Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov acquitted
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: Tekebayev calls on to campaign for parliamentarism
Omurbek Tekebayev: Draft bill on referendum passed in violation of procedures
Sadyr Japarov tells why he is disappointed in Omurbek Tekebayev
Omurbek Tekebayev on new Constitution: Sadyr Japarov pushed onto Bakiyev's path
Omurbek Tekebayev decides not run for presidency
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accused of illegal decision to give deputy seat toTekebayev
Tekebayev: Tashiev not only released friend from prison, but set him on pedestal
Omurbek Tekebayev meets with President and Sadyr Japarov
Elections 2020. Omurbek Tekebayev, Duishenkul Chotonov may run for seats
Popular
Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution
Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district
Referendum on Constitution: 78.2% of citizens cast affirmative vote Referendum on Constitution: 78.2% of citizens cast affirmative vote
CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2 CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2
13 April, Tuesday
17:21
Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov acquitted Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov acquitted
17:01
Omurbek Tekebayev not to demand compensation from state
16:35
Kyrgyzstan to get Russian analytical systems for Tax Service
16:21
Sadyr Japarov meets with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde
15:20
Used and canceled license plates of vehicles to be sold at auction