Situation at Kumtor: SCNS interrogates Omurbek Tekebayev

The leader of Ata Meken political party, Omurbek Tekebayev, was summoned for interrogation at the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) within a criminal case on the situation at Kumtor. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

He is a witness and he was interrogated on documents adopted by Parliament in 2012 and 2017.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the first vice prime minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.

Two former deputies Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.
