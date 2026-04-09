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President discusses nomadic power, country’s future with Omurbek Tekebayev

Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Germany, Omurbek Tekebayev, met with President Sadyr Japarov. The ambassador himself posted on social media.

According to Tekebayev, the discussion focused on ideas from his work «Dynasty, Metal, At,» which explores the historical and institutional features of Eurasian nomads.

In particular, they examined factors such as the genealogical structure of society, technological development based on metal, and mobility enabled by the use of horses.

Issues related to the nature of power and leadership were also discussed. It was noted that in nomadic societies, authority was shaped not only as a mechanism of dominance but also as an institution grounded in responsibility, legitimacy, and public consensus.

As Omurbek Tekebayev emphasized, such discussions highlight the close link between understanding the historical past and shaping the future of the state.
link: https://24.kg/english/369635/
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President discusses nomadic power, country’s future with Omurbek Tekebayev