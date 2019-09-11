10:39
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Eritrea - world's most censored country

Eritrea took the first place in the list of 10 countries with the most stringent media censorship. Report of the Committee to Protect Journalists says.

Eritrea is a state in East Africa on the Red Sea coast.

DPRK (North Korea) takes the second place in the list, and Turkmenistan — the third.

They are followed by Saudi Arabia and China. Vietnam takes the 6th place. The top ten also include Iran, Equatorial Guinea, Belarus and Cuba.

The list was reportedly compiled on the basis of a study of the authorities’ tactics «to restrict freedom of the press»: prison sentences, repressive laws, surveillance of journalists and restriction of access to the Internet and social networking sites.

The committee also assessed countries for the presence of jamming of foreign broadcasts, blocking of foreign correspondents, surveillance of journalists by the authorities and restriction on their movement.

There are also requirements for obtaining a license for journalistic activities, restrictions on electronic recording and distribution, targeted hacking or trolling campaigns among the criteria.
link:
views: 47
Print
Related
CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan
Комитет по защите журналистов приветствует позитивные изменения в Кыргызстане
CPJ: Kyrgyzstan should drop all charges against ProMedia and Naryn Idinov
CPJ: Кыргызстан должен снять все обвинения с «ПроМедиа» и Нарына Идинова
CPJ: Kyrgyz authorities should ensure safety of journalist Ulugbek Babakulov
CPJ: Власти Кыргызстана должны обеспечить безопасность Улугбека Бабакулова
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev: I really wanted Jeenbekov to be elected president Almazbek Atambayev: I really wanted Jeenbekov to be elected president
Atambayev: Decision to remove status of immunity does not have legal force Atambayev: Decision to remove status of immunity does not have legal force
About 500 musicians perform Mash Botoi on occasion of Komuz Day About 500 musicians perform Mash Botoi on occasion of Komuz Day
Drivers of minibuses to have uniform in Osh city Drivers of minibuses to have uniform in Osh city