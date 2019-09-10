19:18
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Migrants transfer $ 1,351.1 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019

In January — July 2019, the volume of money transfers to Kyrgyzstan has reached $ 1,351.1 billion. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Compared to the first seven months of 2018, the figure reduced by $ 157.1 million. In July, migrants have transferred $ 224.7 million to the country. Over the month, the indicator grew by $ 33.1 million, but compared with July 2018, it decreased by $ 45.3 million.

Russia accounts for more than 90 percent of remittances — $ 1,324.5 billion.

The USA take the second place in terms of remittances with $ 17.9 million. Other $ 8.3 million were transferred to Kyrgyzstan from other countries.

As a result of January — July 2019, there was also an outflow of funds of $ 291.9 million. The main part of the money was transferred to Russia — $ 289 million.

The net inflow of remittances to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 1,059.2 billion in January — June 2019.

At the end of 2018, the volume of money transfers to the republic has amounted to $ 2,685.3 billion. At least $ 542.2 million were transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other states. Net inflow reached $ 2,143.1 billion.
link:
views: 79
Print
Related
Migrants transfer $ 1,126.4 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019
Russia may remove restrictions on money transfers for migrants
Kyrgyz migrants transfer $ 19 billion to homeland over past 10 years
Migrants transfer $ 934.8 million to Kyrgyzstan for five months of 2019
Migrants transfer $ 740.5 million to Kyrgyzstan for 4 months of 2019
Migrants transfer $ 540.4 million to Kyrgyzstan for 3 months of 2019
12 million rubles transferred from Russia to Kyrgyzstan using forged documents
Restrictions on remittances from Russia aimed at gray imports
National Bank comments on money transfers restrictions imposed by Russia
Embassy of Russia: Restrictions on remittances will not affect migrants
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev: I really wanted Jeenbekov to be elected president Almazbek Atambayev: I really wanted Jeenbekov to be elected president
Atambayev: Decision to remove status of immunity does not have legal force Atambayev: Decision to remove status of immunity does not have legal force
About 500 musicians perform Mash Botoi on occasion of Komuz Day About 500 musicians perform Mash Botoi on occasion of Komuz Day
Drivers of minibuses to have uniform in Osh city Drivers of minibuses to have uniform in Osh city