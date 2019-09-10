Migrants transfer $ 1,351.1 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019

In January — July 2019, the volume of money transfers to Kyrgyzstan has reached $ 1,351.1 billion. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Compared to the first seven months of 2018, the figure reduced by $ 157.1 million. In July, migrants have transferred $ 224.7 million to the country. Over the month, the indicator grew by $ 33.1 million, but compared with July 2018, it decreased by $ 45.3 million.

Russia accounts for more than 90 percent of remittances — $ 1,324.5 billion.

The USA take the second place in terms of remittances with $ 17.9 million. Other $ 8.3 million were transferred to Kyrgyzstan from other countries.

As a result of January — July 2019, there was also an outflow of funds of $ 291.9 million. The main part of the money was transferred to Russia — $ 289 million.

The net inflow of remittances to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 1,059.2 billion in January — June 2019.

At the end of 2018, the volume of money transfers to the republic has amounted to $ 2,685.3 billion. At least $ 542.2 million were transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other states. Net inflow reached $ 2,143.1 billion.