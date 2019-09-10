19:18
ARVI incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan

There is an increase in the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Health reported.

According to it, on September 2-8, the number of ARVI patients increased by 5.9 percent compared with the previous week. In total, 1,805 cases have been registered. The ministry noted that the incidence of ARVI is increasing in the fall, and the flu — in the winter period.

«Despite the fact that ARVI have a milder form than flu, weakened people, people over 65, small children recover with difficulty in case of untimely treatment,» the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry has purchased 150,088 doses of influenza vaccine for risk groups (medical workers, people with chronic diseases, often sick children, children at orphanages, boarding schools, pregnant women and others).
