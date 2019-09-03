Children taught in shipping containers in one of villages in Naryn region

A photo depicting officials of Naryn region’s administration, including the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan Amanbai Kaiypov, against the background of shipping containers was posted on social networking websites. Note to the picture says that this is a school in Kenesh village, where children will be taught temporarily.

Administration of Naryn region confirmed to 24.kg news agency that the photo was genuine and there was such a «mobile» school.

According to the office of the plenipotentiary representative in the region, the educational institution in Kenesh village is in disrepair. «The Ministry of Emergency Situations banned use of this dilapidated building. Therefore, lessons will temporarily take place in specially equipped containers. There are six of them, all of them are insulated. 160 children will study in them in two shifts,» the administration explained.

Officials promised that other buildings or houses that can be used as premises for classes would be found after the onset of cold weather.

The total number of schoolchildren throughout the country is 1,300 million, schools — 2,265.