19:30
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Children taught in shipping containers in one of villages in Naryn region

A photo depicting officials of Naryn region’s administration, including the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan Amanbai Kaiypov, against the background of shipping containers was posted on social networking websites. Note to the picture says that this is a school in Kenesh village, where children will be taught temporarily.

Administration of Naryn region confirmed to 24.kg news agency that the photo was genuine and there was such a «mobile» school.

According to the office of the plenipotentiary representative in the region, the educational institution in Kenesh village is in disrepair. «The Ministry of Emergency Situations banned use of this dilapidated building. Therefore, lessons will temporarily take place in specially equipped containers. There are six of them, all of them are insulated. 160 children will study in them in two shifts,» the administration explained.

Officials promised that other buildings or houses that can be used as premises for classes would be found after the onset of cold weather.

The total number of schoolchildren throughout the country is 1,300 million, schools — 2,265.
link:
views: 49
Print
Related
16 schools in critical condition in Kyrgyzstan
Over 60 percent of Bishkek schools built half a century ago
2,265 secondary schools work in Kyrgyzstan
All schools of Kyrgyzstan have to be connected to Internet by June 1, 2019
Some schools in Kyrgyzstan 300 percent overcrowded
About 20 percent of Bishkek schools have no indoor toilets
At least 2,137 schools in Kyrgyzstan connected to the Internet
Electronic queueing system to be introduced at schools of Kyrgyzstan
Half of Bishkek schools have no conditions for cooking hot meals
Kyrgyzstan has only one computer per 27 schoolchildren
Popular
Border guards switch to heavy security due to Independence Day Border guards switch to heavy security due to Independence Day
Omurbek Babanov not charged in any of criminal cases Omurbek Babanov not charged in any of criminal cases
New park opened in Bishkek New park opened in Bishkek
Syrgak Aitkurmanov appointed Head of Investigation Service Syrgak Aitkurmanov appointed Head of Investigation Service