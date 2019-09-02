12:59
Police investigate causes of fire in Ala-Archa National Park

Fact of fire in Ala-Archa National Park was registered in the Unified Register of Crimes and Misconducts under Article 287 (destruction or damage of forest), pre-trial proceedings began. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, dry grass and shrubs were burning in Ala-Archa National Park on Saturday, August 31. The fire was brought under control at 20.15.

The fire extinguishing continued on September 1. At least 199 people were involved in the work. The fire was completely extinguished by noon.
