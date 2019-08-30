Kyrgyz Cultural Center to open in Cincinnati (USA)

Opening of the Kyrgyz Cultural Center will take place in Cincinnati city, Ohio, USA, on August 31. Press service of the Kyrgyz USA Community reported.

The main tasks of the cultural center are the preservation and development of Kyrgyz culture, traditions and language in the United States.

Opening of the first Kyrgyz library in the United States will take place as a part of the event. A special room has been allocated in the cultural center where compatriots will be able to get acquainted with the works of the great Kyrgyz writers, and children of migrants — with Kyrgyz fairy tales.

More than 300 Kyrgyzstanis live in Cincinnati, more than 50 children have been born there over the past five years.