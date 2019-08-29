Court to start retrial of Tekebayev – Chotonov case on September 12

The Pervomaisky District Court will begin retrial of the case against the leader of Ata Meken party Omurbek Tekebayev and the former head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Duishenkul Chotonov on September 12. Their lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov have the status of the accused now. All previous court sentences have been quashed.

The Ata Meken leader himself also expressed hope that the court would review the case objectively and fairly. «Success of judicial reform depends on civil society. I also hope that all the high-profile cases of political prisoners, including Sadyr Japarov, will be considered honestly and objectively,» said Omurbek Tekebayev.

On August 21, the Supreme Court sent the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered circumstances.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.