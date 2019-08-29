19:01
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Court to start retrial of Tekebayev – Chotonov case on September 12

The Pervomaisky District Court will begin retrial of the case against the leader of Ata Meken party Omurbek Tekebayev and the former head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Duishenkul Chotonov on September 12. Their lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov have the status of the accused now. All previous court sentences have been quashed.

The Ata Meken leader himself also expressed hope that the court would review the case objectively and fairly. «Success of judicial reform depends on civil society. I also hope that all the high-profile cases of political prisoners, including Sadyr Japarov, will be considered honestly and objectively,» said Omurbek Tekebayev.

On August 21, the Supreme Court sent the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered circumstances.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.
link:
views: 83
Print
Related
Roza Otunbayeva calls day of Tekebayev’s release historic
Court releases Omurbek Tekebayev, Duishenkul Chotonov from custody
Supporters of Tekebayev and Chotonov believe the politicians to be released
CEC: Omurbek Tekebayev will not be able to return to Parliament
Tekebayev and Chotonov’s lawyers petition for changing measure of restraint
Supreme Court sends Tekebayev – Chotonov case for review
Omurbek Tekebayev needs surgery
Consideration of Omurbek Tekebayev’s case postponed to August
Omurbek Tekebayev allowed to attend funeral of mother-in-law
Tekebayev's children conduct own investigation, appeal to President
Popular
British Ambassador travels by trolley bus and buys meat at bazaar British Ambassador travels by trolley bus and buys meat at bazaar
Heavy security planned in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan from August 30 Heavy security planned in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan from August 30
Son of ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov killed in traffic accident Son of ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov killed in traffic accident
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent