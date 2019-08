Border guards detained a citizen of Tajikistan for an attempt to smuggle fuel and lubricants. The Public Relations and Mass Media Department of the State Border Service reported.

The offender tried to transport 1,600 liters of fuel and lubricants from Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan by Hyundai Porter car outside a checkpoint.

The detained citizen and fuel and lubricants were handed over to employees of the territorial division of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic.