Pilot of Tez Jet aircraft, who made emergency landing in Bishkek, awarded

Tez Jet aircraft commander Dmitry Palashkin, who made an emergency landing at Manas International Airport in 2018, was awarded. Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree, according to which the aircraft commander Dmitry Palashkin was awarded Erdik medal for the courageous and decisive actions committed in the performance of official and civil duties in conditions that pose a risk to life.

Recall, on March 1, 2018, the plane took off from Bishkek for Batken. Due to technical problems, it had to return and make an emergency landing.

The flight was operated by Tez Jet on RJ85 aircraft. None of the passengers was injured.