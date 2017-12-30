Aircraft from Osh makes emergency landing in Bishkek

Plane of Air Manas airline, flying from Osh city, made an emergency landing in Bishkek the day before. 24.kg new agency was informed. Air Manas is not available for comments so far.

According to Manas International Airport, flight ZM 194 from Osh, the arrival of which was expected at 12.45, was canceled.

«At first, the plane was supposed to fly from Bishkek to Osh, and then return back. The flight was canceled in the morning, but later was resumed. The flight to the southern capital is scheduled for 13.00. Registration of passengers is going on now. The delay was caused by the lack of plane,» Manas International Airport help desk informed.