21:21
0
USD 68.96
EUR 82.52
RUB 1.20
English

Aircraft from Osh makes emergency landing in Bishkek

Plane of Air Manas airline, flying from Osh city, made an emergency landing in Bishkek the day before. 24.kg new agency was informed. Air Manas is not available for comments so far.

According to Manas International Airport, flight ZM 194 from Osh, the arrival of which was expected at 12.45, was canceled.

«At first, the plane was supposed to fly from Bishkek to Osh, and then return back. The flight was canceled in the morning, but later was resumed. The flight to the southern capital is scheduled for 13.00. Registration of passengers is going on now. The delay was caused by the lack of plane,» Manas International Airport help desk informed.
link:
views: 122
Print
Related
Air pollution in Bishkek exceeds maximum permissible concentration 2-3 times
Former Vice Mayor of Bishkek – defendant in criminal case
Work of Manas airport resumes
Manas airport temporarily closed due to weather conditions
Single utilities bill introduced in Bishkek
Admission to Bishkek kindergartens terminated until January 2018
Every third crime in Kyrgyzstan committed in Bishkek
Bishkek Mayor’s Office to spend 15 mln on New Year decorations
Subsidiary of Manas Airport sells aircraft for VIP flights
Prime Minister Sapar Isakov inspects Manas Airport early in the morning
Popular
Who really receives state benefit payments in Kyrgyzstan? Who really receives state benefit payments in Kyrgyzstan?
Kazakhstan not to open free import of cars from EEU Kazakhstan not to open free import of cars from EEU
Troublous borders of Kyrgyzstan. What has changed in 2017? Troublous borders of Kyrgyzstan. What has changed in 2017?
Number of HIV positive minors in Kyrgyzstan growing Number of HIV positive minors in Kyrgyzstan growing