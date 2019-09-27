14:23
Plane heading to Kyrgyzstan makes emergency landing in Samara

Plane flying from Zhukovsky airport (Moscow) to Osh city (Kyrgyzstan) made an emergency landing at Samara airport. RIA Novosti reported.

The emergency landing was made due to health problems of a child on board.

«According to Kuibyshev Transport Prosecutor’s Office, the plane landed at Kurumoch International Airport yesterday. The landing was made due to health problems of a child on board,» the agency said.

The child was hospitalized with acute respiratory viral infection. Later, the plane took off for Osh city.
