Counterfeit perfume from Kyrgyzstan seized in Saratov Oblast of Russia

A large batch of counterfeit perfume from Kyrgyzstan was detained in Saratov Oblast of Russia. Website of the Volga Customs Administration reported.

More than 2,300 bottles of perfumery products with logos of famous French manufacturers were detained.

Owners of the cargo did not submit documents confirming consent of the trademark owners to import of the goods into Russia. A check revealed that the perfume was of poor quality and had signs of counterfeiting.

Rightholders of the well-known brands estimated the damage from the fakes at 16.7 million rubles. A criminal case was opened under the article «Illegal use of trademark» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.