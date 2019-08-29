11:22
Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan cooperates with Chinese company CEIEC

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan commented on the information regarding cooperation with China National Electronics Import & Export Corporation (CEIEC) in the field of public and road safety. Press service of the ministry reported.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed the corresponding cooperation order as far back as on March 4.

Under the agreement, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and CEIEC will cooperate in introduction of round-the-clock video surveillance. This is necessary to ensure public safety.

Installed cameras will be able to recognize faces. The Chinese company is responsible for the delivery of equipment, installation, its adjustment in the command center, and providing advice on its installation.

It is specified that the state budget money will not be spent on it.
