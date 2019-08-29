11:22
Bishkek City Administration announces table of events on Independence Day

A number of events will be held in Bishkek on the Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan. The Bishkek City Administration announced table of events for residents and guests of the capital on August 31.

The main festive event will take place on the central Ala-Too square. It will consist of two parts: morning and evening.

  • 10.00 — 12.00 — official greetings, theatrical performance, concert.
  • 20.00 — 22.00 — a concert with participation of Kyrgyz pop starts, fireworks.

The City Administration noted that two ambulances, a fire brigade, and about 1,800 police officers will provide public order on the square.

Buses No. 7, 38, 48, as well as all trolleybuses will work from August 31 on the night of September 1 until 1.00 a.m. Minibuses traveling along Kievskaya Street and Chui Avenue will have the same work schedule.

The City Administration added that concerts, exhibitions, master classes and sports events will start in parks, mini parks, microdistricts and residential areas of the capital already today, and a photo-documentary exhibition dedicated to the country’s successes will also open today on Ala-Too Square.

Traffic movement will be restricted on some streets on the Independence Day.
