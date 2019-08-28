15:29
Some Bishkek streets to be closed for traffic on Independence Day

In connection with preparation of festive events on Ala-Too Square, some streets will be temporarily closed for traffic in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Section of Chui Avenue from Erkindik Boulevard to Panfilov Street is closed for rehearsals from August 28 to August 30 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Movement of traffic will be restricted on the Independence Day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and also from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the following areas:

  • Chui Avenue — from Tynystanov Street to Togolok Moldo Street;
  • Kievskaya Street — from Erkindik Boulevard to Logvinenko Street;
  • Frunze Street — from Panfilov Street to Razzakov Street.

Movement of traffic on Abdymomunov Street will be also restricted in this area.
