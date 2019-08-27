12:03
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

About 20 tons of wild cannabis burned down in Jalal-Abad region

MAK 2019 operation on countering drugs is underway in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the regional police department reported.

As a part of the operation, police officers destroy wild cannabis.

«At least 1.3 tons of cannabis on two hectares of land have been destroyed. About one hectare of wild cannabis was mowed in Mailuu-Suu. Prior to this, similar measures were taken in Toguz-Toro, Toktogul, Ala-Buka and Nooken districts. About 33 hectares have been mowed and about 18.5 tons of the drug have been burned,» the police department said.
link:
views: 57
Print
Related
13.5 kilograms of heroin confiscated in Chui region
Drugs sold in restaurant of Zhenishbek Nazaraliev in Bishkek
Seizure of heroin in Germany. Owner of confectionery called in for questioning
Drugs and weapons confiscated from resident of Kemin district
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan starts centralized drug procurement
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan presents new system of medical procurement
Spice dealers including cadet of Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Academy arrested
81 kilograms of seized drugs destroyed in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani convicted in Russia for drug dealing
Three kilograms of heroin confiscated from passengers at Osh airport
Popular
Mudflow floods central streets in Cholpon-Ata Mudflow floods central streets in Cholpon-Ata
Driver of Kursan Asanov detained in Bishkek Driver of Kursan Asanov detained in Bishkek
Two schools in Issyk-Kul region to be connected to satellite Internet Two schools in Issyk-Kul region to be connected to satellite Internet
Squally wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region Squally wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region