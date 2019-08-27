About 20 tons of wild cannabis burned down in Jalal-Abad region

MAK 2019 operation on countering drugs is underway in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the regional police department reported.

As a part of the operation, police officers destroy wild cannabis.

«At least 1.3 tons of cannabis on two hectares of land have been destroyed. About one hectare of wild cannabis was mowed in Mailuu-Suu. Prior to this, similar measures were taken in Toguz-Toro, Toktogul, Ala-Buka and Nooken districts. About 33 hectares have been mowed and about 18.5 tons of the drug have been burned,» the police department said.