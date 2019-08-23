12:07
Wife of ex-president Atambayev asks for pre-trial detention center visit

Wife of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev would like to visit her husband. Lawyer Sergey Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Raisa Atambayeva filed a petition to the investigator, but there is no answer yet. «Almazbek Atambayev does not complain about the state of health and conditions of detention. He feels satisfactory,» said Sergey Slesarev.

Atambayev’s case. Court finds detention of former president legal
He added that neither he, nor his client, nor family members, as far as he knew, addressed the Center for Torture Prevention with complaints.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. A preventive measure — detention in pretrial detention center of SCNS until August 26 — was selected for him. It was extended until October 26.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, riots and corruption.
