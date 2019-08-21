Atambayev’s case. Court finds detention of former president legal

Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek found detention of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev legal. The decision was made by a judge Abdurazak Borombaev yesterday.

Thus, the appeal of Atambaev’s lawyers was denied.

The judge noted that the former president was not initially detained, he was forcibly taken to the bodies of inquiry. «And the compulsory attendance is a measure stipulated by law, and outwardly it is similar to detention or temporary restriction of freedom,» the judge stressed.

Atambaev’s lawyers Sergey Slesarev and Zamir Jooshev consider the court’s order unlawful, stressing that the head of the investigation team Erkinbek Ashirkhodzhaev could not explain on what grounds the former president was detained and why the SCNS executed the decision on compulsory attendance and detention.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. A preventive measure — detention in pretrial detention center of SCNS until August 26 — was selected for him. It was extended until October 26.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, riots and corruption.