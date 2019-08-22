Release of Aziz Batukaev. Indira Dzholdubaeva placed under house arrest

Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek selected a preventive measure for the ex-Prosecutor General Indira Dzholdubaeva. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

She is a defendant in the case on unlawful release of a crime boss Aziz Batukaev. The former Prosecutor General received a notice of suspicion of committing crimes under Articles 43 and 319 (complicity) and (corruption) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The criminal case was resumed in January 2019. Doctors and laboratory assistants, who diagnosed the crime boss with cancer, are defendants in the case, including former officials and deputies.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that Almazbek Atambayev’s direct involvement in the illegal release of Aziz Batukaev was found out. He was a witness in the case. On August 9, the former president was charged with corruption in the framework of this case.