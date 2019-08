Mini Arbat will appear in Bishkek by mid-October. Head of Sverdlovsky district of the capital Murat Osmonov told 24.kg news agency.

Trade pavilions and old paving stones are being currently dismantled. A pedestrian zone will be laid along Chui Avenue from Aitmatov to 7 April Street.

An alley with trees and a bicycle path will appear in the center of Vostok-5 microdistrict. At least 19 million soms have been allocated from the city budget for implementation of the project.