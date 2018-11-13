09:22
Mini park opened in 12th microdistrict of Bishkek

A new mini park was opened in the 12th microdistrict of Bishkek. Administration of Oktyabrsky district of the capital posted on Facebook.

Earlier, a land plot of 0.22 hectares was leased to private individuals. On June 8, 2017, the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek granted the claims of the residents of Gorny Homeowners Association, the Municipal Property Department of the city administration and terminated the lease agreements. The Supreme Court on January 31, 2018 returned the plot to municipal ownership.

Tazalyk municipal enterprise laid paving stones, rubber covering for a playground, installed five hanging benches, litter bins, outdoor fitness equipment. Bishkekzelenhoz planted juniper, thuyas, rowans and shrubs, organized a lawn.

The district administration noted that the mini park was the only rest and leisure place for 10,000 inhabitants of the 12th microdistrict.
