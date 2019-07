A mini park will appear at the intersection of Sadyrbaev and Masaliev Streets (Bakh / South Highway) in Dzhal microdistrict in Bishkek.

Currently, employees of Bishkekzelenkhoz are preparing the site for future landscaping and improvement.

«It will no longer be so dusty and inconspicuous there,» Bishkekzelenkhoz said.

At the end of April, employees of the company started laying out another mini park in Dzhal microdistrict at the intersection of Masaliev and Tynaliev Streets.