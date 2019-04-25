10:09
One more mini park to appear in Dzhal microdistrict of Bishkek

A mini park will appear in Dzhal microdistrict of Bishkek at the intersection of Masaliev and Tynaliev Streets. Bishkekzelenkhoz municipal enterprise started its laying out. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Employees of the municipal enterprise level the surface for future tree planting. Flower beds and a lawn will be arranged in the mini park. This is the second mini park, which is being created in Dzhal microdistrict. The first appeared in 2018.

In total, the Bishkek City Administration plans to improve and landscape 9 mini parks and mini recreation areas, as well as two boulevards in 2019.
