Reconstruction of Theater mini park started in Bishkek

Bishkekzelenkhoz started reconstruction of Theater mini park. Head of the municipal enterprise, Elnura Zholdosheva, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, old asphalt will be removed, paving stones and flower beds will be renewed, small architectural forms and benches will be installed in the mini park. The project was developed by a designer and an agronomist of Bishkekzelenkhoz.

Elnura Zholdosheva stressed that the company would try to restore the historical benches-swings in the mini park. Its objects, architecture will be preserved.

Theatre mini park is located in the center of the capital, near Opera and Ballet Theater, but it is in an untended state.
