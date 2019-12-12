Two new mini parks to appear in Osh city

Two new mini parks will appear in Osh city. Public Relations Service of the City Administration reported.

They will appear near the multi-storey building No. 5 on Kulatov Street and near the house No. 195 on Abdykadyrov Street.

Territory will be cleaned and improved, trees and shrubs will be planted, modern energy-efficient street lighting systems, benches will be installed, pavement paths and paving stones will be laid.

Osh Mayor Taalaibek Sarybashov paid special attention to the quality of work and noted that he would personally exercise control over this.

At least 1.5 million soms were allocated for construction of the facilities with support of investors.