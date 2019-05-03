11:03
Three-meter komuzes, wooden mills appear in new mini park in Bishkek

Three-meter komuzes, mills, benches, a path made of stumps and other construction made of wood appeared in a new mini park at the intersection of Ankara and Vinogradnaya Streets in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

All the items were made by Bishkekzelenkhoz woodworkers from wood, which is stored in the warehouse of the enterprise. The new recreation area will be opened for residents of Altyn-Ordo and Kara-Zygach housing estates.

Earlier, the Bishkek City Administration reported that the area of ​​the new park is more than 15,000 square meters.
