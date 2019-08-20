10:42
Omurbek Babanov interrogated for 5 hours

Former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov has been questioned at the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes for five hours.

The politician was summoned as a witness in the case of Kyrgyzstan bank. It is known that shareholders of the bank accused Babanov of raider seizure. However, he stated that he was ready to prove that he received the assets of the financial institution legally.

Omurbek Babanov arrived in Bishkek on August 9. Before his return, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan recalled that Omurbek Babanov was a defendant in two criminal cases — on the fact of his speech in Amir-Timur microdistrict in Osh city, where he said unreasonable, provocative in meaning words, and preparations for a violent seizure of power and riots, which was suspended.
