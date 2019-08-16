Former Ambassador of Great Britain appointed Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan

Former Ambassador of Great Britain to Kyrgyzstan Robin Ord-Smith has been appointed an authorized person for the protection of the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of business entities (Business Ombudsman) of the Kyrgyz Republic. The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

He was named as one of the possible candidates for this position as far back as in May. The process was closed, and in June, when the elections took place, information that Robin Ord-Smith was elected Business Ombudsman was not confirmed.