Apartment of ex-deputy interior minister Kursan Asanov searched

Apartment of Kursan Asanov, former deputy minister of internal affairs of Kyrgyzstan, has been searched. His lawyer Ikramidin Aitkulov told 24.kg news agency.

According to the lawyer, he and Kursan Asanov signed a non-disclosure agreement, so they cannot tell the details of the case.

«I participated in the interrogation at the Military Prosecutor’s Office and was present during a search of Kursan Asanov’s apartment. I got acquainted with the conclusion of the official investigation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which for some reason was first published in the media. Kursan Asanov himself was not acquainted with this conclusion, which served as a reason and basis for registration in the Single Register of Offences and Misconduct. An internal investigation was carried out and conclusions were made in a hurry. They are not properly substantiated. In particular, an explanation of my client and many other persons has not been requested,» said Ikramidin Aitkulov.

He noted that conclusion of the official investigation says Kursan Asanov was accused of committing an official crime. However, without proper check of the conclusion by investigative means, publishing it in the media, the Minister of the Interior himself abused his official position.

«He violated the constitutional principle of the presumption of innocence and the regulatory legal acts regulating the activities of law enforcement bodies. I believe that Kashkar Dzhunushaliev did this because of personal interest in order to discredit his deputy, because he more professionally fulfilled his official duty. I appeal to the President and the Prime Minister with the request to remove the Minister of Internal Affairs Kashkar Dzhunushaliev from his post for the period of the investigation. This is necessary for the objectivity of the investigation. Since the current police officers are witnesses in this case, they may be pressured,» Ikramidin Aitkulov added.

Recall, Kursan Asanov was relieved of his post with the wording «betrayal of interests of the Kyrgyz police» and «loss of confidence.» The Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact.