16:32
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Valentina Shevchenko defends her UFC champion title

Kyrgyzstani Valentina Shevchenko defeated an American Liz Carmouche at UFC tournament.

The International UFC Fight Night 156 Tournament was held among Mixed Martial Arts professionals in Montevideo (Uruguay) on August 10. The fight between Shevchenko and Carmouche was the main out of 13 bouts. Valentina defended her UFC title, won in December 2018, for the second time.

Athletes had five rounds of five minutes. Valentina confidently controlled the course of the battle and won by unanimous decision.

Valentina Shevchenko debuted at the UFC in 2015. It has been her ninth battle under the auspices of this organization. She has won seven and lost two fights. Currently, she has 18 victories and 3 defeats in her professional MMA career.
link:
views: 169
Print
Related
Valentina Shevchenko to have next fight at UFC tournament in Uruguay
Valentina Shevchenko pleases fans with sensual dance
Valentina Shevchenko demonstrates new image
Valentina Shevchenko dances Kara Jorgo for her fans
Several thousand fans come to meet with Valentina Shevchenko
Valentina Shevchenko tells why she likes Osh market
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Valentina Shevchenko
Valentina Shevchenko awarded Dank Order
UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko arrives in Kyrgyzstan
UFC Champion Valentina Shevchenko to come to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin arrives in Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Situation with Atambayev: 19 employees of SCNS injured Situation with Atambayev: 19 employees of SCNS injured
Almazbek Atambayev decides to surrender to the authorities Almazbek Atambayev decides to surrender to the authorities
Clashes between police and Atambayev’s supporters continue in Koi-Tash Clashes between police and Atambayev’s supporters continue in Koi-Tash