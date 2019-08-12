16:33
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Farid Niyazov taken into custody until October 8

Former head of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov was placed in pretrial detention center 1.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek made such a decision on August 10.

The former official will be in custody until October 8, 2019. He is charged with mass rioting, as well as hostage-taking.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. All roads to Koi-Tash were blocked, communication was jammed, access to the Internet was blocked. At least 3,000 police officers and special machinery were pulled in to the epicenter. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. He was taken to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan for interrogation. He is detained.

Preventive measure — detention in pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until August 26 — was selected for Almazbek Atambayev at an offsite hearing of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.
link:
views: 220
Print
Related
Farid Niyazov to be convoyed to Bishkek pretrial detention center 1 today
Farid Niyazov detained within hostage taking case
Judges should not be young, Farid Niyazov believes
Farid Niyazov: President and Parliament may resign before end of term of office
Farid Niyazov calls the 6th convocation of Parliament the lowest rated
Interior Ministry refutes political persecution of Farid Niyazov
Criminal case filed against ex-head of Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov
Farid Niyazov tells about sycophants and clingers in politics
Farid Niyazov leaves SDPK Political Council to head April charity fund
Farid Niyazov relieved of post of chief of presidential staff
Popular
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin arrives in Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Situation with Atambayev: 19 employees of SCNS injured Situation with Atambayev: 19 employees of SCNS injured
Almazbek Atambayev decides to surrender to the authorities Almazbek Atambayev decides to surrender to the authorities
Clashes between police and Atambayev’s supporters continue in Koi-Tash Clashes between police and Atambayev’s supporters continue in Koi-Tash