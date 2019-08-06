12:42
Daytime truck restrictions imposed in Bishkek

Restrictions were imposed on movement of heavy trucks in Bishkek in the daytime. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The restrictions will be valid until September 1, 2019 from 9.00 to 20.00 when the air temperature reaches +28 degrees Celsius and above.

«Movement of heavy and large vehicles with a maximum total weight of 25 tons and a single axle load of 7 tons is temporarily prohibited. The ban does not apply to vehicles transporting people, humanitarian aid, bulky and special cargo on the basis of relevant permits,» the City Administration stressed.

Bishkekasphaltservice in conjunction with the Main Traffic Safety Department installs additional road signs in the city.

The City Administration apologizes for the inconvenience and asks to protect the road infrastructure.
