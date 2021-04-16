18:40
Third wave of COVID-19: Restrictive measures introduced at Manas airport

Restrictive measures have been introduced on the territory of the air terminal complexes of Manas International Airport. Press service of Manas International Airport reports.

The decision was made in connection with deterioration of the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country, an increase in the number of detected cases of coronavirus infection and on the basis of the order of the Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Kyrgyzstan. A set of measures to prevent infection and spread of COVID-19 has been strengthened on the entire territory of the airport complexes of Manas International Airport OJSC from April 17, 2021.

Access of unauthorized persons, including seers-off and welcomers, to the air terminal complexes of Manas International Airport will be restricted from 00.00 to 07.00. Entry of air passengers will be strictly subject to the availability of an air ticket. Specialists will intensify the thermometric control and measurement of body temperature of departing and arriving air passengers.

«For the comfort of seers-off and welcomers of air passengers, benches will be installed next to the airport complex for comfortable waiting. We remind passengers of the need to comply with safety precautions and mask requirement. When passing the pre-flight inspection in the check-in areas, it is necessary to keep a social distance of 1.5 meters,» the statement says.
