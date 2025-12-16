12:15
Kasymaliev: Restrictions introduced on corporate parties, gifts in state bodies

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev has announced the introduction of restrictions on New Year corporate parties in state bodies and on the acceptance of gifts by managers from their subordinates.

According to him, in previous years ministries and government agencies traditionally held New Year corporate events, which in some cases involved excessive spending. Furthermore, employees were often forced to collect money for gifts for executives.

«Taking these circumstances into account, this year we have introduced restrictions on New Year corporate parties and on the acceptance of valuable gifts by state officials from employees and subordinates,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

He emphasized that some managers had misinterpreted the decision and began banning New Year celebrations for children.

«I would like to stress that the restrictions apply exclusively to state bodies and New Year corporate events. Children’s events must not be banned. New Year is a special holiday that children look forward to all year long. They should not be deprived of this joy,» the head of the Cabinet of Ministers stated.

He urged local officials to clearly distinguish between corporate events for staff and festive activities for children, avoiding a formal or excessive approach to the introduced restrictions.
link: https://24.kg/english/354755/
views: 156
