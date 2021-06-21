Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek

Restrictions on work of catering outlets are lifted in Bishkek. Vice Mayor of the capital Victoria Mozgacheva informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the decision was made at a meeting of the emergency commission.

«Why were these restrictions imposed? First, it was a recommendation from the Ministry of Health and Social Development and the republican headquarters. Nobody complied with the requirements for occupancy and other rules. A meeting was held with restaurateurs today, where they promised to strictly observe everything,» Victoria Mozgacheva said.

She said there would be sanitary and epidemiological compliance raids. «If someone violates, then the measures will be taken individually,» the Vice Mayor added.

The restrictive measures were imposed on June 17. Nightclubs, restaurants, catering outlets, cafes, karaoke, bars, including those located in shopping and entertainment centers, were not allowed to work from 23.00 to 7.00.