19:12
USD 84.57
EUR 100.74
RUB 1.17
English

Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek

Restrictions on work of catering outlets are lifted in Bishkek. Vice Mayor of the capital Victoria Mozgacheva informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the decision was made at a meeting of the emergency commission.

«Why were these restrictions imposed? First, it was a recommendation from the Ministry of Health and Social Development and the republican headquarters. Nobody complied with the requirements for occupancy and other rules. A meeting was held with restaurateurs today, where they promised to strictly observe everything,» Victoria Mozgacheva said.

She said there would be sanitary and epidemiological compliance raids. «If someone violates, then the measures will be taken individually,» the Vice Mayor added.

The restrictive measures were imposed on June 17. Nightclubs, restaurants, catering outlets, cafes, karaoke, bars, including those located in shopping and entertainment centers, were not allowed to work from 23.00 to 7.00.
link: https://24.kg/english/198400/
views: 119
Print
Related
Third wave of COVID-19: Restrictive measures introduced at Manas airport
Bishkek City Hall imposes restrictions on some activities
Restriction on transfers. Kyrgyzstan to raise issue at level of EEU presidents
Daytime truck restrictions imposed in Bishkek
Road to Issyk-Kul to be closed off on weekend
Temporary restriction on holding of rallies imposed in Bishkek
Kyrgyz MPs demand to introduce restrictions on posts on social networks
Restrictions for heavy vehicles imposed at Sosnovka post
Kazakhstan lifts restrictions on import of confectionery from Kyrgyzstan
Popular
COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Bishkek COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Bishkek
Third wave of COVID-19: All Bishkek districts included in red zone Third wave of COVID-19: All Bishkek districts included in red zone
80,000 doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan 80,000 doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Third wave of COVID-19: Organizations are advised switch to remote work mode Third wave of COVID-19: Organizations are advised switch to remote work mode
21 June, Monday
18:38
Sadyr Japarov urges EBRD to intensify implementation of projects in Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov urges EBRD to intensify implementation o...
18:11
Manas airport steps up security measures
18:00
Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek
17:49
Limit for irrigation water imposed in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
17:34
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev: Health Ministry will prevent recurrence of "black July"