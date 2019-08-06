09:38
Kyrgyzstan approves Cybersecurity Strategy until 2023

Cybersecurity Strategy of Kyrgyzstan for 2019-2023 and an action plan for its implementation were approved. The corresponding decision was signed by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The strategy was developed in accordance with the decision of the Security Council. It determines the approaches and vision for the implementation of the following issues:

  • Creation of clearly delineated organizational structures, such as computer incidents response teams to ensure cyber security of banking, telecommunications and other service infrastructure, centers for monitoring and responding to cyber threats;
  • Formation of a legal and methodological basis for combating computer crimes;
  • Formation of national information security system, including a cryptographic protection system;
  • Formation of a security system for the critical information infrastructure of the Kyrgyz Republic, cybersecurity of state structures and organizations of the non-state sector;
  • Technical standardization and international cooperation in the field of cybersecurity;
  • Building up and strengthening human capacities in the field of cybersecurity.
