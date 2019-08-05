Government intends to return Kyrgyz children from Iraq and Syria

Government of Kyrgyzstan is working on the return of children — citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic staying in Iraq and Syria. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

An interdepartmental working group has been created; visas to Iran have been obtained for each member of the group and the issue of organizing a charter flight from Kyrgyzstan has been resolved. In addition, the Kyrgyz side has found funds to pay fines for children, who have violated the visa regime rules.

The working group will leave for Baghdad in September in order to return the children. As for the return of Kyrgyzstanis from the Kurdish camp in Syria, work is underway through the diplomatic corps and Consulate of the Kyrgyz Republic in Turkey to use the resources of international organizations to enter the Kurdish camp, as well as to determine the whereabouts of Kyrgyz citizens.

Earlier, civil activists said that our compatriots, women and children, who got into military camps, in particular of Iraqi Kurdistan (a self-proclaimed state), should be returned to Kyrgyzstan from Syria. Public figure and political activist Kubanychbek Toktosunov announced it at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to him, ordinary citizens and businessmen decided to take on this mission.