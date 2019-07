A large traffic accident occurred in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. A 12-month-old girl was killed. The Main Traffic Safety Department of the region reported.

Ten people were reportedly taken to hospitals of Ak-Tala and Naryn districts with various injuries.

The traffic accident occurred as a result of the collision of Nissan Cefiro and Toyota Ipsum cars.

A 54-year-old woman was also killed in the traffic accident.