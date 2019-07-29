18:11
Victims of conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border to get compensation

Victims of the conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border will get material assistance. Office of the Official Representative of the Government in Batken region informed 24.kg news agency.

This is reportedly the order of the head of the region Akram Madumarov. He visited the residents of Ak-Sai border village who were hospitalized. All of them will get compensation of 5,000 soms each.

At least 17 people were injured in the recent clash, six of whom are border guards and four — policemen. They all have gunshot wounds. The State Border Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs will also consider the issue of payment of a premium. «The money will be paid depending on the severity of the injury,» the State Border Service explained.

The state service stressed: the servicemen can also count on employment benefits, including free medical care.

Another clash took place on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on July 22. The Presidents of both republics Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon held talks on Friday and Saturday to resolve the situation.
