Development Strategy of Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan approved

Strategy for Development of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan for 2019-2023 and the Action Plan for its implementation were approved in Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

The decision was signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The document sets the key conditions and priorities for improving the Customs Service over the medium term, taking into account trends in the development of the Customs Service, such as automation (digitization) of customs processes, use of risk management in decision-making. Thus, favorable conditions will appear for the participants of foreign economic activity, including the development of the transit potential of the republic.

Digitization of customs processes will also reduce corruption risks.

The Development Strategy of the Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2019-2023 and the Action Plan for its implementation will allow to achieve:

  • Maximum automation of customs operations and switch to paperless declaration and, consequently, reduction of the time of the customs operations;
  • Development of the efficiency of the customs administration system based on the analysis of foreign economic indicators;
  • Implementation of the most effective forms of public-private partnership in the development of customs infrastructure while guaranteeing the full presence of the state in key areas that ensure national economic security and the interests of the country;
  • Organization and implementation of effective measures to counter violations of law in the field of customs and corruption.
