Kyrgyzstan promises to build water pipelines in 657 villages, 22 towns by 2026

The Strategy for the Development of Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation Systems for 2017–2026 was adopted to provide the population with drinking water, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov said today in Parliament.

According to him, during this time, it is planned to build and rehabilitate water supply systems in 657 villages and 22 towns as well as in 26 district centers that have the status of a village. Sewage systems will be also built.

Projects are implemented together with development partners in 22 towns for a total of 177.5 million euros or 12.9 billion soms. There have been approved 14 projects in 11 towns, including Kara-Balta, Tokmak, Mailuu-Suu, Uzgen, Toktogul, Balykchy.
link: https://24.kg/english/50672/
views: 65
