Kyrgyzstan has become a different country for four years. The deputy of Parliament Osmonbek Artykbayev informed today at the round table « Kyrgyzstan : Resources of the Future».

According to him, Sustainable Development Strategy until 2017 was adopted four years ago. It fully achieved its goal. «Today we live in another country, more developed than in 2013," Osmonbek Artykbaev said.