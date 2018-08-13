President tells about main points of Development Strategy until 2040

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov told about main points of the Development Strategy of Kyrgyzstan until 2040 today at the 7th meeting of the National Council for Sustainable Development.

According to him, the main distinguishing feature of the strategy is that it is aimed at the development of human potential. Attention was paid not only to the social and economic development, but also to the development of judicial, legal, and democratic spheres.

The priority issues are the careful attitude to our spiritual values ​​and national traditions, ensuring inter-ethnic harmony, development of culture and language. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Judicial reform will be carried out in the near future. The strategy 2040 opens new opportunities for creating a high-quality and mobile government management system.

«The fight against corruption will continue. We can not lag behind others in mastering new technologies in the sphere of management system. Therefore, early introduction of electronic Tunduk system, the implementation of Taza Koom project is an important task of all branches of government,» the President said.